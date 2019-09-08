Home

Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
Mary Alice Lundin


1927 - 2019
Mary Alice Lundin Obituary
Mary Alice Lundin, age 92, of the Ridgmont Assisted Living Facility in Ridgway, died Thursday afternoon, September 5, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk following a brief illness. She was born June 30, 1927, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Anthony and Nerissa (Salter) Lenze. She married Robert E. Lundin on April 29, 1950, he preceded her in death on Feb. 16, 2006. She resided in Ridgway most of her life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church, Elk County General Hospital Auxiliary/Thrift Shop, Elk County Country Club Auxiliary, Girl Scouts and the Ridgway High School Sports Boosters Treasurer. She was a graduate of St. Marys Central Catholic High School, class of 1945. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by the following children: Janet (Craig) Lembke of Cassadaga, New York, Susan (Gregory) Vogelman of Geneva, Illinois, Richard (Sharon) Lundin of Ridgway, and Robert (Monica) Lundin of Conneaut, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Angela, Gregory, Melissa, Lauren, Patrick, Megan, Cassie, Nicki, Missy, Ryan and Jacob; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, William Lenze of Johnsonburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Pike and Ruth Moneta; one brother, Robert Lenze; and many other dear relatives and friends.
A Memorial Mass for Mary Alice Lundin will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church and Deacon Lawrence Caggeso. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends will be received at the St. Leo Catholic Church Gathering Space from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11 a.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Fire Dept. or to the Ridgway Ambulance Service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 9, 2019
