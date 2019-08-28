|
|
Mary Ann Heatherdale, age 71, of 284 Old Bark Rd., Ridgway, died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 28. 2019, at her residence after an illness of the past two years.
She was born May 28, 1948, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Vincent and Martina (Emmert) Hoffman. She married Jon A. Heatherdale on Sept. 16, 1967, he survives.
She resided in Ridgway most of her life and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church. Mary Ann was an avid Bingo player. She was a 1966 graduate of Elk County Christian High School. She had been employed by Elk Regional Health Center for 12 years.
She is survived by her husband Jon A. Heatherdale of Ridgway; one son, Dean (Gabriele) Heatherdale in Germany; one daughter, Jill Emerson of Ridgway; four grandchildren, Daniel, Elaina, Philip and Hannah; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Valery Hoffman of Warren; one brother, Robert Bush in Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Clara Chaplain and Margie Custer; and one brother, Leroy Hoffman.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Heatherdale will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Friday at 2 p.m.
Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Friends will be received at the Thompson Funeral Home on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. A Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Ridgway Fire Department.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019