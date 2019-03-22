Mary Ann Parson, 99, of 536 Charles Street, St. Marys, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Elk Haven Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 29, 1919, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Paul and Frances Denslinger Smith. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, Class of 1936. She worked at the former Smith Brothers Department Store before she married.

She married the love of her life, William Parson, in St. Marys on Nov. 25, 1943. He preceded her in death on March 28, 1965. After his death, she devoted her time to her family.

Mary Ann was the dedicated mother of five surviving daughters: Jane (John) Thorwart of St. Marys, Mary Sue (Steve) Stanisch of St. Marys, Sallie (Dave) Horchen of St. Marys, Lori (Gib) Higgins of Kersey, and Cindy (Kent) Mowrey of Lewis Center, Ohio. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Jill (Rick) Fox, Julie Thorwart, Jody (Brian) McHail, Jacob (Melinda) Stanisch, Lindsay Stanisch, Kyle Horchen, Jaclyn Horchen, Eric Higgins, Carly Higgins, Alex Mowrey, and Sarah Mowrey; four great-grandchildren: Jordyn Fox, Tanner Fox, Jack McHail, and Ainsley McHail – all who loved their "Bam"; and by many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by three brothers: Arnold, Francis, and Charles Smith; and two sisters: Dorothy Krug and Armella LeGrys. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Zachary Higgins. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was a member of St. Mary's Church, always devoted to her faith. She volunteered as a bookkeeper for the Hospital Resale Shop; delivered food with the Meals on Wheels program; and was a 50-year member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a Pittsburgh Pirate fan. She loved to plant flowers in her garden and watched the birds from her dining room window. Mary Ann's greatest treasure was her family to whom she instilled her loving ways and compassion for helping others.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, March 24 from 6-8 p.m.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to the Elk Haven Activity Fund, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857; St. Mary's Church, 325 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857; or the Community Nurses Memorial Fund, 757 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857. Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 23, 2019