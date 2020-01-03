Home

Mary Anne "Betton" Winkleman


1945 - 2019
Mary Anne "Betton" Winkleman Obituary
Mary Anne Betton Winkelman, 74 of DuBois, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Christ The King Manor.
Born on August 7, 1945 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary (Dougherty) Challingsworth.
She was married to Howard "Pete" Winkelman. He preceded her in death.
Mary Anne was an avid animal lover, especially her own horses, dogs and cats.
She retired from Owens Brockway Glass as a packer after 32 years of service.
Mary Anne is survived by two sons, Donald Betton and his wife Jill, and Paul T. "P.T." Betton and his longtime companion Marcy Scott, all of DuBois; two sisters, Christine Challingsworth and her husband Hugh Johnson of Silver Springs, Maryland, and Cathy Garcia of Glen Hope; four brothers, Jim Challingsworth and his wife Roxanne of St. Marys, Joe Challingsworth of Ridgway, John Challingsworth of Pittsburgh, and Brad Challingsworth and his wife Natalie of Milton, Florida; and two grandchildren, Brett and Megan Betton.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Bockus officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 4, 2020
