Mary C. Miller, 95, a resident of Pinecrest Manor, and formerly of Virginia Road, St. Marys, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at Pinecrest Manor.
She was born December 21, 1923, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Albert and Florence Struble Wegemer. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1941. Mary was a former employee for Dr. Murdock, Ace Vending, and the St. Marys Candy Company.
On August 10, 1946, in the Sacred Heart Church, Mary married Raymond B. Miller, who preceded her in death on December 13, 2008.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Rae DeCarli and her husband Jim of St. Marys; three sons, Aubert Raymond Miller and his wife Ruth of River Falls, Wisconsin, Raymond A. Miller and his wife Deborah of St. Marys, and Dr. Karl V. Miller and his wife Renee of Comer, Georgia; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Wegemer and Eileen Miller; and by two brothers, Jack Wegemer and Aubert Wegemer. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Mary was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and the parish social committee. She was also a member of the St. Anne's Society, the Bells of St. Marys, the Elk County Cloggers, the American Red Cross, and the St. Marys Senior Center. Mary was one of the original directors of the St. Marys Historical Society and was the recipient of the Historical Society's Distinguished Citizen Award in 2017. She researched and wrote many articles about St. Marys and helped many people with the genealogy of their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Monday, from 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the St. Marys Historical Society, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 16, 2019