Mary Ellen "Dee Dee" DePrater, 65, of 218 Taft Road, St. Marys, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at UPMC Hamot in Erie following a short illness.
She was born on February 24, 1955, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late Joseph Bobenrieth, Sr. and Dolores Hayes Bobenrieth.
On August 4, 1973 in Sacred Heart Church, she married Bradley DePrater, who survives of St. Marys.
Dee Dee was a graduate of St. Marys High School and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. She was a graduate of the Academy of Beauty Culture for Cosmetology. Dee Dee then earned a B.S. in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A & M with a specialization in Early Childhood Education, and went on to teach school for many years in Collinsville, TX, before retiring in 2014. Over the years, she was able to see kids graduate from high school that she had taught in kindergarten, and she maintained many friendships with the kids through the years.
Always a loving wife and mother, Dee Dee enjoyed following her husband wherever his military career took them. always by his side whether he was near or far. She also enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, and scrapbooking.
In addition to her husband of more than 47 years, Bradley DePrater, she is survived by two sons; Bradley DePrater, Jr. and his wife Lesa of Sanger,Texas and Chris DePrater and his wife Simone of St. Marys, and by three grandchildren; Trinity, Jared, and Hunter. She is also survived by eleven siblings; Elizabeth Folmar of Delaware, Jane MacClenny of Florida, Alice Taylor of St. Marys, Susan Berlin of Brockport, Patricia Stevens of Mississippi, Judith Smith of North Carolina, Ann Marie (John) Searle of Clearfield, Helen (Kurt) Weihe of Texas, Doris (Ciro) Adames of Texas, Richard (Kathleen) Bobenrieth of Ridgway, and David (Cindy) Bobenrieth of St. Marys, by two sisters-in-law; Darlene Bobenrieth and Patty Bobenrieth, both of St. Marys, and by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friend Paula and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers; Paul, Joseph, Jr., Andrew, Robert, and John Bobenrieth, as well as by a sister in infancy; Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellen DePrater will be celebrated on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB , officiating.
Interment will follow in the St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com