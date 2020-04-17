|
Mary Ellen Harvey Kunkel, MD died peacefully on April 14 at the age of 94 at Marquis House in Uniontown with family members at her side.
She was born in St. Marys in a family of five children, the daughter of the late Charles P. and Mary Harvey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 58 years, George A. Kunkel, MD. She was also preceded in death by her brothers William and James, and half-brothers Leo and Charles, Jr. Dr. Kunkel was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown.
A trailblazer far ahead of her time, she graduated from the Pennsylvania State University and Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 1952, a time when less than six percent of medical doctors were women. Dr. Kunkel completed her residency at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh and practiced Internal Medicine at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh and Carmichaels (PA) Clinic, before many years of private practice with her partner, Dr. Charles Sloan, in Uniontown.
A skilled and compassionate physician, she helped numerous patients and was much loved and respected in a medical career that spanned more than 50 years. Dr. Kunkel was a member of the Pennsylvania Medical Society and the American College of Physicians. She was also a member of the Fayette County Medical Society and served as president for one term.
Dr. Kunkel loved living in Fayette County. She particularly enjoyed scenic drives in the Laurel Highlands of Southwestern PA. Dr. Kunkel was an avid reader and stayed keenly in touch with current events in Uniontown and beyond.
She is survived by her loving children, James Kunkel (Eva), Mary Kunkel, George Kunkel (Elisabeth, Maryland), Christopher Kunkel, and Gregory Kunkel, Esq. (Linda). She is also survived by five grandchildren whom she adored: Marie Kunkel, Lawrence Kunkel, George Kunkel, Emily Kunkel, and Natalie Kunkel, as well as her sister-in-law Gloria Harvey, brother-in-law William Kunkel, many nieces and nephews, and numerous friends including her caregiver Mary Milne.
The family will have a private viewing, due to the unpredictability of the pandemic. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Home and Crematories, Inc. 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 18, 2020