Mary F. Krasinski, 94, formerly of 218 Cook Avenue in Ridgway, and Ridgmont, died Monday evening, March 18, 2019, at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a brief illness.

She was born May 4, 1924, in Byrnedale, daughter of the late Frank and Carmella (Ruggiero) Porco. She married Raymond J. Krasinski on Nov. 17, 1956; he preceded her in death on June 17, 2002.

She resided in Ridgway for many years and was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church and The C.D. of A. She was a member of the Ridgway Senior Center. She was a graduate of Weedville High School.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by two daughters, Sharon A. (Steven) Moore of Philadelphia; and Michele M. (Keith) McIntire of Pittsburgh; two grandsons, Alex Moore of Philadelphia; and Nathan McIntire of Farmington Hills, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erin McIntire, and four brothers: Thomas, Fred, Nicholas, and John Porco; and one sister, Marcella Huff.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary F. Krasinski will be celebrated at St. Leo Catholic Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Fr. Justin P. Pino, Pastor of St. Leo Catholic Church.

Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials, if desired, can be made to The Ridgway Ambulance Corp. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.