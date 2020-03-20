|
Mary Weis Fedorko, 80, passed away on March 16, 2020, in Fort Myers, Florida.
She was born in St. Marys, on Jan. 24, 1940, the daughter of the late John and Thelma Wright Weis.
She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and graduated from Central Catholic High School, St Marys, in 1957. In 1976, she continued her education at the University of Texas at El Paso, Texas, and Bloomsburg University, where she received her degree in elementary education in 1980.
Her teaching career included nine years at St. Boniface Elementary in Williamsport, and nine years at Lose Elementary School in the Williamsport Area School District. She retired in 1999.
Mary enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, ballroom dancing, gardening, cooking, camping, reading, and spending winters in Florida
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, who died at birth, Alan, of St. Marys, and Gary, of New York.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Francis (Fritz) Fedorko, whom she married on May 6, 1961, in St. Marys; five children, David (Pamela) Fedorko of Dallas, Texas, Jeanne Fedorkova of Clarksburg, Maryland, Donald (Sarah) Fedorko of St. Louis, Missouri, Mary Jane (John) Novalis, of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Paul (Jill) Fedorko of Albuquerque, New Mexico; eleven grandchildren, Nichole Fedorko, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Fedorko, Katherine (John) Gohmann, Leighanna Fedorkova, Rachel Fedorkova, Vincent Fedorko, Adrian Fedorko, Olivia Fedorko, Nina Fedorko, John Novalis, and Nicholas Novalis; two step-grandchildren, Allison Namio Polley, and Joseph Namio, and four step-great-grandchildren, Emme, Sam, and Jack Polley, and Lilly Namio. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family with the Rev. Michael S. McCormick as celebrant. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 800 Mulberry St. Montoursville, PA 17754.
Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2020