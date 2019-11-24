|
|
Mary J. Dippold, 86, of 627 Sunset Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly Saturday, November 23, 2019, at her residence.
She was born December 5, 1932, in Ridgway, daughter of the late Joseph R. and Louise Steger Simbeck.
She was a lifelong resident of the area, was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1950, and also a 1954 graduate of the Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing. Mary was a clerk at the former Kantar Department Store and worked as a registered nurse at the Andrew Kaul Memorial Hospital, Elk Haven Nursing Home, and Tri-County Community Nurses. She also served as a private duty nurse and worked at St. Joseph's Monastery.
On June 18, 1955, in the St. Mary's Church, Mary married Donald A. Dippold, who survives. She is also survived by two sons, Mark J. Dippold and his wife Marcy and Michael J. Dippold and his wife Anne, both of St. Marys; six grandchildren, Melissa Quagliani (Mark), Eric Dippold, Michael Dippold, Victoria Dippold, Matthew Dippold, and Thomas Dippold; and by two great-granddaughters, Gianna and Sophia Quagliani.
Mary was a member of the St. Mary's Church and the Nurses' Study Club. She enjoyed oil painting and was an avid brick collector. Mary enjoyed spending her time at their camp and going camping, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Mary's Church on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Wednesday morning from 8:30- 9:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857 or to the Nurses' Study Club, c/o Charlotte Beimel, 524 North Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Nov. 25, 2019