Mary Jane Johnson
1934 - 2020
Mary Jane Johnson, 86, of 695 Washington Street, St. Marys, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Pinecrest Manor, after an illness of the past several months.
She was born May 12, 1934, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Ivan and Eva VanSlander Rigard. Mary Jane was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Class of 1953. She was the owner of the Korner Beauty Salon for 25 years and had been a beautician for 60 years.
On June 22, 1957, in the Sacred Heart Church, Mary Jane married Roy L. Johnson, who survives. She is also survived by two daughters: Cindy Simchick and her husband Ken and Lynn Schatz and her husband Rick, both of St. Marys; two sons: Lee Johnson at home and Rusty Johnson and his wife Carole of St. Marys; and by a daughter-in-law, Rose Anne Leightner of Ridgway. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Brandon Johnson (Jenna), Daniel Johnson, Justin Johnson, Rachael Johnson, Scott Schatz (Alyssa), Todd Schatz (Dana), Andrea Grinnell (Brandon), Jessica Pistner (Allen), Gregory Simchick, and Steven Simchick; and by four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her son, Matthew J. Johnson, on June 29, 2015; and by a brother, Bernard Rigard, in infancy.
Mary Jane was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, where she volunteered in the cafeteria for church events. She would hold backyard carnivals to raise money for ARC. Mary Jane enjoyed playing cards, camping and traveling, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held privately at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Sacred Heart Church, 337 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to a favorite charity.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
