Mary Katherine Erich, 63, of 106 Eschley Road, St. Marys, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at her residence, after a lengthy illness.
She was born August 10, 1957, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Roland and Lucille Kraus Bush.
She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of St. Marys Public High School, Class of 1977.
On August 20, 1983, in the Queen of the World Church, Mary married Albert C. Erich, who survives.
She is also survived by her daughter, Ashley Floravit and her husband David of St. Marys; her son, Albert R. Erich and his wife Samantha of St. Marys; five grandchildren, Brooke Floravit, Brie'Ella Floravit, Kennedy Erich, Avery Erich, and Laney Erich; four sisters, Caroline Wegemer and her husband Jude of Byrnedale, Judy Shuttleworth and her husband Bob of Kersey, Doris Gaton and her husband Ed of Ohio,; and Linda Smith and her husband Doug of St. Marys; and by three brothers,: Ronald Bush and his wife Yvonne of California, Robert Bush of St. Marys, and Dennis Bush and his wife Mary Ann of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Paul Bush.
Mary was a member of the Queen of the World Church. She greatly enjoyed taking care of her home but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Ross Miceli officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m..
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., Hospice, 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
