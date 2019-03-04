Mary L. "Sal" Holjencin, 87, of 361 Main Street, Kersey, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a lengthy illness.

She was born Sept. 4, 1931, in Dagus Mines, daughter of the late William and Margaret Koch Hau. She was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Kersey High School.

On Sept. 30, 1950, in the St. Boniface Church, Sal married John J. Holjencin, who preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 1993.

She is survived by a son, William R. Holjencin and his wife, Donna of Kersey; three grandchildren, John Holjencin, Jerome "Joe" Holjencin, and Kayla Wright; two great grandchildren, Landon and Ryan; and by a daughter-in-law, Lorraine Holjencin of Kersey.

In addition to her husband and parents, Sal was preceded in death by a son, Stefen John "Jack" Holjencin in 2018; a granddaughter, Jamie Holjencin; a sister, Kathleen Dinsmore; and by two brothers, William Hau and Edward H. "Tony" Hau. She was the last member of her immediate family.

Sal was a member of the St. Boniface Church, the Rosary Altar Society, and was an active volunteer in the church community. She was also a member of the Fox Township Lioness Club and the Dagus Mines American Legion Auxiliary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Boniface Church on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Rev. Ross Miceli, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.

Visitation is at the St. Boniface Church Gathering Space on Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.

The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com. Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary