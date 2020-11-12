Mary L. Stewart, 63, of 185 Center St., St. Marys, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney following an illness of the past year.
She was born on April 18, 1957, in Indiana, PA, a daughter of the late Eugene and Donna Compton Taggart.
On May 15, 1989, she married Jan P. Stewart, who survives of St. Marys.
Mary was employed by Ruter Stokes, having retired after many years of service. She enjoyed playing the guitar, going to yard sales, and playing bingo. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter; Cherish Carr and her husband Corey of Ridgway, one sister; Gean Taggart of Oregon, an uncle; William Compton of Weedville, and by her father-in-law; Walter Stewart of Akron, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral and committal services for Mary L. Stewart are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Greenview Cemetery in Indiana, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Weedville United Methodist Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.