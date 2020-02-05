|
Mary Lou O'Leary, 85, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, formerly of St. Marys, died.
She was born in Niagara Falls, New York.
She was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation, loved listening to Irish music and loved going swimming and boating and of course loved her pizza.
Mary Lou had a great love for her family.
She is survived by her husband, John P. O'Leary; four children, Eileen (O'Leary) Falcone (Rich), Colleen O'Leary, John O'Leary (Cathy) and Kevin O'Leary (Marsan); seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Morgan, Liam, Colin, Bryce, Sydney O'Leary and Lara Omick (Joey).
As requested by the family a private Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Fri. Feb. 7, 2020, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, Ladysmith, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Annunciation.
Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020