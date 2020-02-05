Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lou O'Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lou O'Leary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lou O'Leary Obituary
Mary Lou O'Leary, 85, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, formerly of St. Marys, died.
She was born in Niagara Falls, New York.
She was a member of St. Mary of the Annunciation, loved listening to Irish music and loved going swimming and boating and of course loved her pizza.
Mary Lou had a great love for her family.
She is survived by her husband, John P. O'Leary; four children, Eileen (O'Leary) Falcone (Rich), Colleen O'Leary, John O'Leary (Cathy) and Kevin O'Leary (Marsan); seven grandchildren, Kelsey, Morgan, Liam, Colin, Bryce, Sydney O'Leary and Lara Omick (Joey).
As requested by the family a private Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Fri. Feb. 7, 2020, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, Ladysmith, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Annunciation.
Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -