Mary Louise Kieffer


1932 - 2020
Mary Louise Kieffer Obituary
Mary Louise Kieffer, age 87 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on September 5, 1932, in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late Paul Franklin Kieffer, Sr. and Freda Brown Michaels Kieffer.
She was a carpenter at Babcock Lumber Company in St. Marys for many years.
Mary Louise is survived by two daughters, Vonda Lee Geci Morris and her husband Jay of Hampton, Virginia and Christine Geci Mottern of DuBois; four grandchildren, Allisha Morris Haines and Zachary Morris and Michael and Danielle Mottern); three great grandchildren, Dakota Leigh Haines, Tanner Mason Haines and Nathaniel Ray Morris; two brothers, James C. Kieffer and his wife Myra of Woodbridge, Virginia and D. Bruce Kieffer of Spotsylvania, Virginia; one niece, Gale Lynn Kieffer; and two nephews; Jamie and Bruce Kieffer.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Paul Franklin Kieffer, Jr. and his wife Vonda Lancaster Kieffer, and one nephew, Paul Franklin Kieffer III.
There will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Society, 2835 E. Carson Street, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Apr. 24, 2020
