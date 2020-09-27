Mary M. Heindl, age 82 of DuBois, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the DuBois Village.
Born on October 28, 1937 in St. Marys, she was the daughter of the late Othmar and Regina (Hassenetter) Distler.
In June of 1968, she married John Heindl. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2003.
Mary worked at Keystone Carbon in St. Marys and Rockwell Collins in Florida.
She was an active member of Ascension Catholic Church in Melborne, Florida, enjoyed bowling, and was a volunteer with the Melbourne Police Department.
Mary is survived by a brother, David Distler (Connie) of DuBois, PA; a sister, Elizabeth Mapes (Stephen Mitchell) of South Williamsport; a brother in law, David Mack of Cincinnati, Ohio; eight nieces and nephews and 19 great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister (Jane Mack) and her niece (Jennifer Malatesta)
There will be no public visitation.
A private family service will be held from St. Marys Cemetery with Fr. Michael Gabler Officiating.
Burial will be in St. Marys Cemetery, in St. Marys, PA.
Memorial donations may be made with the DuBois Village, 282 South 8th St., DuBois, PA 15801.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfunerlhome.com