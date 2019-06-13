Mary T. Myslinski, 92, of 311 Rightmeyer Street, St. Marys, PA and formerly of Johnsonburg, died on the night of June 12, 2019 at Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys following a brief illness.

She was born on Jan. 19, 1927 in Johnsonburg, daughter of Michael and Etheltrude Kraus Redmond.

She married Leo J. Myslinski on Oct. 9, 1947 in Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg. He died Aug. 2, 1987.

She resided in Johnsonburg most of her life. She had lived in St. Marys for the past five years.

She graduated from Johnsonburg High School.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg. She loved to be at home and spend time with her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen, Mrs. Stephen Lowendowski of Raleigh, North Carolina and Laura Myslinski of St. Marys; a son, David Myslinski and his wife Kathryn of St. Marys; four grandchildren, Mark Lowendowski, Michael Lowendowski and his wife Mandi, Krista, Mrs. Kenneth Heindl and Allen Myslinski and his wife Gabi; five great-grandchildren, Noelle, Zachary, Nickolas, Shawn and Allison; and a sister, Norma Gleixner of St. Marys.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jon Lowendowski; a sister, Jean Hagadorn; and two brothers, Richard and Donald Redmond.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary T. Myslinski will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg at a later date and time and will be announced.

Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.

There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg.

If desired, memorial contributions should be made to Pinecrest Manor, Recreation Fund, 763 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.

Published in The Daily Press on June 14, 2019