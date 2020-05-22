Mary Therese "Teeta" Dornisch
1930 - 2020
Mary Therese "Teeta" Dornisch, 89, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of 601 Maurus Street, St. Marys, died peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Elk Haven.
She was born June 29, 1930, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Alcuin J. "Doc" and Charlotte Myers Dornisch. She graduated from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1948, and from Lock Haven University with a degree in nursing in 1952. Teeta immediately moved to New York City where she worked at Mount Sinai Hospital and later was employed by MATS (Military Air Transport Service) as a flight nurse for a number of years. Following that she served as the Yankee baseball team's onsite nurse for the next five or so years. She ended her nursing career working as office manager for a number of doctors in New York.
After retirement, Teeta moved back to her home at 601 Maurus Street. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Church.
She is survived by a sister, Alice Wiesner of St. Marys; three brothers, Alcuin C. "Al" Dornisch and his wife Carol of Ridgway, Thomas F. Dornisch and his wife Sue of St. Marys, and Bernard C. Dornisch and his wife Irene of Lock Haven; a brother-in-law, Gelindo "Boots" Bonfardine of St. Marys; a sister-in-law, Eileen "Dolly" Dornisch of St. Marys; and by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Teeta was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Bonfardine; and by two brothers, Paul Dornisch and Richard J. "Dick" Dornisch.
There will be no visitation.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a favorite charity.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
