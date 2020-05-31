Maryann Kunselman, 72, of Ridgway, died early morning on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Dubois Nursing Home.
She held many different jobs in her life, most recently as a home health care giver in the Elk County area.
Maryann was born on February 7, 1948, in Dubois, to Melvin and Josephine (Palumbo) Kunselman of Weedville.
She was from the last graduating class of Bennetts Valley High School in 1966.
Survivors include her only son, Andrew, and wife, Heather (Robertson) Kunselman; and her two grandchildren, Jacob and Gabrielle Kunselman, all of Ridgway; her brothers, Tom Kunselman of Dubois, and, Malvin Kunselman of Swoyersville; along with nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine (Palumbo) Kunselman, and father, Melvin O. Kunselman.
Maryann was one of the most fun, adventurous, and generous people created by God. She lived life to the fullest, as long as her body would allow. She was a dedicated single mother and extraordinary grandmother to her two grandchildren. And a friend to all that she met.
At Maryann's request, a Celebration of Life will commemorate her life, at Parker Dam State Park in Penfield, on June, 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. All friends and family of Maryann are encouraged to attend and share stories of this wonderful woman's life.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.