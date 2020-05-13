Mattie Mae Lewis was born sleeping on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Penn HIghlands DuBois.
She was the daughter of Troy and Jacquelene Fedder Lewis.
In addition to her loving parents, Mattie is survived by two brothers; Avery Fedder and Brody Lewis. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother; Sherry Fedder, maternal grandfather; Robbie Fedder, and maternal great-grandmother; Harriet Cooper. She is also survived by an aunt; Brinley Fedder, and uncles; Garett, Kyle, and Cory Fedder.
Private Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Burkness officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Marys Protestant Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020.