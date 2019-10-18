Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Fredrickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen M. Fredrickson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen M. Fredrickson Obituary
Maureen M. Fredrickson, 68, of 120 Swede Street, Dagus Mines, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois, after a brief illness.
She was born January 27, 1951, in St. Marys, daughter of the late George R. and Clara Wilhelm Fox.
Maureen was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1968. She was a retired employee of Morgan AM&T, retiring in 2013.
On January 16, 1971, in the Sacred Heart Church, Maureen married Albert W. Fredrickson, who survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Missy Jesberger and her husband Eric of Dagus Mines and Krista Nelson and her husband Jason of Ridgway; a son, Adam M. Fredrickson and his wife April of Dagus Mines; one granddaughter, Chloe Jesberger; and by two brothers, Bruce A. Fox and his wife Judy and John M. Fox and his wife Linda, both of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert L. Fox and at birth, Bruce Robert Fox.
Maureen was a member of the St. Boniface Church. She enjoyed cooking and swimming in her pool.
A Funeral Service for Maureen M. Fredrickson will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Justin Pino officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now