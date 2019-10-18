|
|
Maureen M. Fredrickson, 68, of 120 Swede Street, Dagus Mines, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois, after a brief illness.
She was born January 27, 1951, in St. Marys, daughter of the late George R. and Clara Wilhelm Fox.
Maureen was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Elk County Christian High School, Class of 1968. She was a retired employee of Morgan AM&T, retiring in 2013.
On January 16, 1971, in the Sacred Heart Church, Maureen married Albert W. Fredrickson, who survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Missy Jesberger and her husband Eric of Dagus Mines and Krista Nelson and her husband Jason of Ridgway; a son, Adam M. Fredrickson and his wife April of Dagus Mines; one granddaughter, Chloe Jesberger; and by two brothers, Bruce A. Fox and his wife Judy and John M. Fox and his wife Linda, both of St. Marys.
In addition to her parents, Maureen was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert L. Fox and at birth, Bruce Robert Fox.
Maureen was a member of the St. Boniface Church. She enjoyed cooking and swimming in her pool.
A Funeral Service for Maureen M. Fredrickson will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Justin Pino officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 19, 2019