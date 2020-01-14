Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
107 W Main St
Big Run, PA 15715
(814) 427-4358
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Beimel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Robert Beimel


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Robert Beimel Obituary
Melvin Robert Beimel, 83, of Sykesville died peacefully at home on January 13, 2020.
He was born in St. Marys on January 24, 1936, a son of the late Maynard J. Beimel and Ruth J. (Williamson) Beimel.
Mr. Beimel was a member of the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary in Sykesville.
Melvin worked as a machinist and worked at various powdered metal plants, and eventually opened his own shop at his home in Sykesville.
On November 24, 1983 he married Betty Ann Boboige. She survives and resides in Sykesville.
His enjoyments were his family, he dearly loved his grandkids was deeply loved by them in return. Mel had a way of making people laugh, he liked to use magic tricks to get a smile and chuckle from them. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, puzzles and golfing.
In addition to Betty, he is survived by one son, Randolph Beimel and wife Jennifer of Boca Raton, Florida; three step sons, John (Lisa) Cowan of Sykesville, Greg (Laurie) Cowan of Reynoldsville, and Kevin (Trisha) Cowan of Reynoldsville; four grandsons, five granddaughters; three great grandsons, and one great granddaughter on the way; six brothers, Carl Beimel of Kersey, Ronald (Marge) Beimel of Kersey, Walter (Stephanie) Beimel of Kersey, Jim (Bea) Beimel of Kersey, Harold (Jane) Beimel of Kersey, and Roger (Lucy) Beimel of Kersey; one hundred five nephews and 30 nieces.
Preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Sylvester Beimel.
There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated by Father William Barron.
Mel's ashes will be interred at Assumption Cemetery in Sykesville.
Memorial donations may be made in Melvin's memory to Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -