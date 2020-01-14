|
Melvin Robert Beimel, 83, of Sykesville died peacefully at home on January 13, 2020.
He was born in St. Marys on January 24, 1936, a son of the late Maynard J. Beimel and Ruth J. (Williamson) Beimel.
Mr. Beimel was a member of the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary in Sykesville.
Melvin worked as a machinist and worked at various powdered metal plants, and eventually opened his own shop at his home in Sykesville.
On November 24, 1983 he married Betty Ann Boboige. She survives and resides in Sykesville.
His enjoyments were his family, he dearly loved his grandkids was deeply loved by them in return. Mel had a way of making people laugh, he liked to use magic tricks to get a smile and chuckle from them. He also enjoyed fishing, traveling, puzzles and golfing.
In addition to Betty, he is survived by one son, Randolph Beimel and wife Jennifer of Boca Raton, Florida; three step sons, John (Lisa) Cowan of Sykesville, Greg (Laurie) Cowan of Reynoldsville, and Kevin (Trisha) Cowan of Reynoldsville; four grandsons, five granddaughters; three great grandsons, and one great granddaughter on the way; six brothers, Carl Beimel of Kersey, Ronald (Marge) Beimel of Kersey, Walter (Stephanie) Beimel of Kersey, Jim (Bea) Beimel of Kersey, Harold (Jane) Beimel of Kersey, and Roger (Lucy) Beimel of Kersey; one hundred five nephews and 30 nieces.
Preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Sylvester Beimel.
There will be no visitation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary, celebrated by Father William Barron.
Mel's ashes will be interred at Assumption Cemetery in Sykesville.
Memorial donations may be made in Melvin's memory to Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 15, 2020