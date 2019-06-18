Michael A. Biel, 75, of 5861 Glen Hazel Rd., Wilcox, died June 17, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Kane following a brief illness.

He was born on March 27, 1944 in Johnsonburg, son of the late Leo W. and Doris Rose Hamilton Biel. He resided in the Wilcox area all his life and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School, Class of 1964. He was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Mt. Jewett.

Michael was a Vietnam Era veteran serving as an SP4 with the 121st Aviation Co. APO San Francisco where he received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 60 and the National Defense Service Medal with Two Overseas Service Bar.

He had been employed by Cameron Manufacturing for several years and had previously worked at Metaldyne and Clarion Sintered Metals.

Michael is survived by three sons and one daughter: Michael Anthony Biel and his girlfriend Wynne of Columbia, South Carolina; Thomas Albert Biel and his wife Jean of Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin; Courtney John Biel and his wife Tracy of Stoughton, Virginia; and Amanda Biel of Wilcox, along with two grandchildren, Sabrina Biel and Jacob Biel; and two great-grandchildren, Liam Biel and Bruce Biel.

He is also survived by two brothers: Duwayne Biel and his wife Sherry of Rasselas and Joseph Biel in Florida.

Michael is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Lawanda Neff.

A private Funeral Service for Michael A. Biel will be conducted at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home on Thursday June 20, 2019. There will be no visitation.

Interment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.

Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, Pa.

Military honors will be accorded by the Johnsonburg Servicemen's Detail.

