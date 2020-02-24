|
It is with great sadness we announce Michael A. Ovell, 61 was taken into our Lords arms Monday, February 17, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Mike was born February 7, 1959 in St. Marys, to father Bertram Ovell (deceased) and mother Lucille (Farabaugh) Ovell living of St. Marys.
A graduate of St. Marys Area High in 1977. Mike played football for St. Marys. He won a football scholarship to Oberlin College where he played left guard.
Mike was an avid golf player for many years and a sports fan in general.
He was proceeded in death by a brother Bertram (Bertie). Mike is survived by his fiancée, Deborah Cooke; two sisters, Kathryn (Spouse Jesse Bennett) and Debbra; two brothers, Robert and Roger (fiancée Paula), aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
No funeral will be held, only a private family remembrance. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the in Mikes name would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 25, 2020