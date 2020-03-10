|
|
Michael B. Schloder, 54, of 573 Center Street, St. Marys, died on Monday, March 9, 2020 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Ridgway on September 22, 1965, a son of Arnold Green of California and the late Edna "Rusty" Farrell.
Mike was a graduate of St. Marys Area High School, class of 1983. He was a member of the PFL and had been employed by Advanced Heat Treating for a number of years. Mike was an avid Vikings fan who also enjoyed shooting pool and hunting in his free time.
He is survived by three children; Michael Schloder, Jr., of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Felicia (Stephen) Carney of Pennsylvania, and Roby Schloder of North Carolina and by several grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime companion; Amy Titus, and her children Justin Gerg and Sophie Socash, all of St. Marys, by one brother; Ronald (DeeDee) Green of St. Marys and by one nephew.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister; Connie Green.
A memorial service for Michael B. Schloder will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery in Brockway.
Friends and family will be received at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 3 Breastketeers Cancer Fund.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2020