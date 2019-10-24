Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
St. Marys, PA
Michael E. Lecker Obituary
Michael E. Lecker, 76, of 599 Fillmore Road, St. Marys, and formerly of Muenster Road, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk, after a brief illness.
He was born November 24, 1942, in St. Marys, son of the late Leo F. and Jane Bebble Lecker. He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1960. Mike was a retired employee of General Electric, retiring in 2008 after 39 years of service.
On June 2, 1973, in the St. Mary's Church, Mike married Kathleen M. Buchheit, who survives. He is also survived by a son, Ryan Lecker and his wife Candace of St. Marys; a granddaughter, Huntley Lecker; and by two sisters, Mildred Kraus of Connecticut and Jenny Richards and her husband Harry of Ridgway.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Lecker, in 1973.
Mike was a member of the Sacred Heart Church. He served as Chairman of the St. Marys Planning Commission and was a former Benzinger Township Auditor. He enjoyed reading and gardening.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael E. Lecker will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church on Saturday, October 26, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Gabler, OSB, Pastor, officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Friday evening, from 5-8 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857, or to the Sacred Heart Church, 325 Center Street, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019
