Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Marys Church
315 Church Street
St. Marys, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Herbstritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Herbstritt


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Herbstritt Obituary
Michael J. Herbstritt, 64, of 105 Edward Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at UPMC Magee Hospital following a sudden illness.
He was born on March 23, 1955, a son of the late William and Helen Liptak Herbstritt.
Mike was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of SMAHS, Class of 1973. He retired from Bestway, Inc. after many years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and in his free time enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by one son, Andrew Herbstritt and his wife Shea of Meadville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by one brother, Russ Herbstritt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael J. Herbstritt will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at noon at St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now