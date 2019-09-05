|
Michael J. Herbstritt, 64, of 105 Edward Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at UPMC Magee Hospital following a sudden illness.
He was born on March 23, 1955, a son of the late William and Helen Liptak Herbstritt.
Mike was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of SMAHS, Class of 1973. He retired from Bestway, Inc. after many years of service. He was a member of the American Legion and in his free time enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by one son, Andrew Herbstritt and his wife Shea of Meadville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by one brother, Russ Herbstritt.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Michael J. Herbstritt will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at noon at St. Mary's Church, 315 Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019