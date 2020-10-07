1/1
Michael J. "Red" Leithner
1950 - 2020
Michael J. "Red" Leithner, age 70, of State Road, Johnsonburg, died unexpectedly, at home, Saturday, October 3, 2020. 
A son of the late Joseph and Faye (Bickmire) Leithner, he was born on Aug. 1, 1950, in St. Marys. On Aug. 27, 1982, he married Sandy L. (Sprague) who preceded him in death on April 19, 2011.
Besides his parents and his wife, Red was predeceased by a brother, Joseph "Quaz" Leithner.
Red is survived by two children, Jason (Emily) Leithner of Penfield and Ashley Leithner of Raleigh, North Carolina; two grandchildren; and a sister, Donna Nussbaum of St. Marys.
Red lived all his life in Elk County. He served in the U.S. Navy and worked in the Construction Industry. A member of the St. Marys Sportsmen, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and the shooting sports.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
