|
|
Michael J. "Mikey" Mosier, 22, of Kersey, died on Wednesday. March 25, 2020, in St. Marys.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1998, in Dubois, a son of the late James "Jimmy" Mosier and Jennifer Himes Lion of St. Marys.
Mikey could often be found enjoying music or a game of pick-up basketball. He also enjoyed watching educational tv series as well as video games. Always fun-loving, he will fondly be remembered for his ability to make people laugh. Mikey loved his family and spending time with them, but most of all, the light and love of his life was his daughter, Everleigh.
In addition to his mother; Jennifer Lion, and her companion, Brian Smith; he is survived by his beloved daughter, Everleigh Mosier; by four siblings, Codey Colson, Savannah Colson, Cody Mosier and Hayden Pryll; by his maternal grandfather, Jim Himes; by paternal grandmothers, Ann Mosier and Cathy Frederick; and by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Johnna Borello.
In addition to his father, James "Jimmy" Mosier, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Carla Himes; and by his paternal grandfathers, Michael Mosier and Dick Frederick.
A Celebration of Life for Michael J. Mosier is being scheduled and will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Jennifer Lion, so a trust may be formed for Mikey's daughter.
Krise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 130 Center St., Ridgway, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.krisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 28, 2020