Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Michael M. Friedl


1949 - 2019
Michael M. Friedl Obituary
Michael M. Friedl, 69, of 322 Water Street, Johnsonburg, died the evening of October 21, 2019
at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a brief Illness.
He was born on November 11, 1949 in St. Marys, son of of Alfred and Loretta Cuneo Friedl. He married Mona L. Lynch on December 23, 1978 in St. Marys. She died December 4, 2005.
Michael resided in Johnsonburg since 1982. He was formerly of St. Marys.
He graduated St. Marys Area High School and was involved in the Holy Rosary Church, Ridgway Rifle Club and the NRA. He loved spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle and spending time at the shooting range.
Michael was a self employed carpenter and co-owned and operated Daniels and Friedl Carpenters. He retired in 2018 after 40 plus years.
He is survived by two children, Mike and Jennifer Friedl of Johnsonburg and Jennifer Friedl and her longtime companion Sean Papa of Titusville, Florida; and two brothers, David and Daniel Friedl.
He was predeceased by his parents and wife.
Private graveside services for Michael M. Friedl will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
Interment will take place at the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Johnsonburg.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut Street, Johnsonburg.
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 23, 2019
