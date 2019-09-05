|
Michael R. Conroy, 43, of 703 Vine Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home.
He was born on September 26, 1975, in St. Marys, a son of the late Vincent Conroy and Linda Ruehl Conroy of Reminderville, Ohio.
Mike was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Area schools. He enjoyed fireworks and cooking, and will be fondly remembered by his family for the homemade rock candy that he used to make. He also enjoyed electronics, but most of all, he loved his children and spending time with them.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Theodore "Ted" Conroy; and a daughter; Sylvia Conroy, both of Ridgway, He is also survived by a two sisters, Angel Preston and her husband Jonathon of Reminderville, Ohio, and April Conroy of St. Marys; and by one brother, Patrick Conroy and his wife Catherine "Kitty" of Solon, Ohio; and by nieces and nephews, Cody, Shanea, Kyra, Kierre, and Patrick, Jr. Mike is also survived by the mother of his children, Holly Hyatt of Ridgway.
He was preceded in death by his father and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Memorial Service for Michael R. Conroy will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home.
Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019