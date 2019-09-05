Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Green Funeral Home Inc.
151 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814)834-4317
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Conroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Conroy


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Conroy Obituary
Michael R. Conroy, 43, of 703  Vine Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home.
He was born on September 26, 1975, in St. Marys, a son of the late Vincent Conroy and Linda Ruehl Conroy of Reminderville, Ohio.
Mike was a lifelong resident of the area and attended St. Marys Area schools. He enjoyed fireworks and cooking, and will be fondly remembered by his family for the homemade rock candy that he used to make. He also enjoyed electronics, but most of all, he loved his children and spending time with them.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Theodore "Ted" Conroy; and a daughter; Sylvia Conroy, both of Ridgway, He is also survived by a two sisters, Angel Preston and her husband Jonathon of Reminderville, Ohio, and April Conroy of St. Marys; and by one brother, Patrick Conroy and his wife Catherine "Kitty" of Solon, Ohio; and by nieces and nephews, Cody, Shanea, Kyra, Kierre, and Patrick, Jr. Mike is also survived by the mother of his children, Holly Hyatt of Ridgway.
He was preceded in death by his father and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Memorial Service for Michael R. Conroy will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home.
Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now