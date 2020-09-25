Michael W. Sharrow, 65, of 130 Russ Lane, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 12, 1954, in Ridgway, a son of the late Warren and Matilda Murphy Sharrow. He was a graduate of Ridgway High School, class of 1972.
On Feb. 21, 1986, he married Wanda Schatz Sharrow, who survives.
Mike was a member of Faith Baptist Church and retired from U.S. Resistors after many years of service. With a desire to bring a smile to others faces, Mike will be affectionately remembered as Bubbles the Clown. Over the years, he shared his jokes, balloon animals, and laughter with the young and old alike, often visiting nursing home, parades, festivals, and everywhere in between.
A kind and loving husband, Mike enjoyed spending time with his wife and their cats, Sammy and Elliott.
In addition to his beloved wife of more than 34 years, Wanda Schatz Sharrow, he is survived by two sisters, Carol (Kazem) Shakibnia of Herndon, Virginai and Paula Dixon of Brockport; by one brother, John Sharrow of Brockport; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Maretta (Tom) Lynch of Gillett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Sharrow.
A memorial service for Michael W. Sharrow will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church, 288 West Creek Road, St. Marys, PA 15857 with the Rev. Brad Brunner officiating.
Burial will be in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will be received at Faith Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com