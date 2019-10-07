|
Mildred C. Huff, 87, of 425 Benedict Street, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 7, 2019 at her home.
She was born on July 17, 1932, a daughter of the late Edward and Clara Hoffman Weichman.
Millie was a lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Central High School, class of 1950. She was a member of the St. Mary's Church, where she also volunteered as a Sacristan. She retired from the Unemployment Office after more than 40 years as an administrator. Over the years, she volunteered her time at the Christian Food Bank and at the local hospital. In her free time, she enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her family. She was also an avid bowler and Green Bay Packers fan.
She is survived by numerous beloved nieces and nephews whom she adored.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers; Leo, Paul, James, Wilfred "Boo", Charles, and Francis Weichman, by two sisters; Dora Wensel and Grace Weichman, and by three sisters in infancy; Clara, Anna, and Maria Weichman. She was the last member of her immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mildred C. Huff will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Green Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 10 - 11:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Church or to the Community Nurses, Inc.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 8, 2019