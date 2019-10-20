Home

Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Mildred MariAnn (Rupprecht) Sweeney


1926 - 2019
Mildred MariAnn (Rupprecht) Sweeney Obituary
Mildred MariAnn Rupprecht Sweeney, 93, died at The Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys on October 19, 2019 following a very brief illness. She was born on August 10, 1926 in St. Marys to the late John and Mary (Breindel) Rupprecht, the 7th of their 13 children. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1944, receiving the top award in mathematics, an award her son Frank would share with her some years later. She often related how she learned math from playing cards with her grandfather as a child. She would pass on that love of card playing to her children and grandchildren.
She met her soulmate, Fred Sweeney, at a basketball game in St. Marys. They were married on November 15, 1948 in St. Marys church, and embarked upon a life of child rearing, having birthed nine children. They moved to Johnsonburg after their wedding, and were one of the first families to build a home on Woodland Ave. Upon Fred's death in 1974, Millie worked as a cook at the Johnsonburg High School, a Nurse's Aide at Pinecrest, and for community nurses.
Throughout her life, she was always giving of her time – whether as a den mother, Eucharistic minister, CCD teacher, driving others to appointments, working at the church, helping in the Cursillo movement or wherever anyone needed or asked for her help. She would always give of her time and she gave it freely.
Millie loved playing cards and games, baking sweets (chocolate chip cookies, snicker doodles and apple pies were among her favorites), visiting with family, bowling, gardening and quilting, for which she won numerous awards at the Elk County Fair. She recently began her final quilt for a great-grandson due soon, which her daughter Bette will complete.
Millie is survived by her children Bette and Fritz of Johnsonburg, Vickie Sorg and Mike (Barb) of St. Marys, Doug of Baltimore, Maryland, Pat (Karen) of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Frank (Gae) of Rockwall, Texas, Jude (Michele) of Telford, and Jennifer (John) Ross of Shippensburg. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Jack (Carolyn) Rupprecht of Glenshaw, and Norbie (Jill) Rupprecht of St. Marys; a sister, Rosie (Dick) Keenen of Clarion; and sister-in-law Ruth Rupprecht. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, son-in-law Jim Sorg, and siblings Joe, Ed, Lee, Helen, Ruth, Deanie, Frannie and Marie.
Funeral Arrangements are being made with Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home in Johnsonburg, where visitation will be held on Tuesday October 22 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church on Wednesday, October 23 at 10 a.m. by Pastor David J. Wilson. Interment will follow at the Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Johnsonburg Senior Center, 340 Center St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845 or Holy Rosary Church, 606 Penn St., Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Published in The Daily Press on Oct. 21, 2019
