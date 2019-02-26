Minnie J. (Assalone) Gralak, 89, of Weedville, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Elk Haven Nursing Home.

She was born April 17, 1929, in Byrnedale, the daughter of the late Patsy Sr. and Jean (Queri) Assalone. She was married to Stanley "Zak" Gralak Jr., who survives in Weedville.

In addition to her husband, Minnie leaves behind four grandchildren, Jessica Guthre and Isaac, Anna, and Zakary Gralak; four great-grandchildren, Louie, Dominic, Audra, and Vinny Guthre; three children, Michele Gralak, Stanley (Nicole) Gralak III, and Stephen "Beaver" Gralak; and one sister, Sandra Streich.

Minnie was a graduate of Bennett's Valley High School and a long time employee of Riverside Market in Weedville. She played an active role in helping with the celebrations and raising of the grand and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending many hours on Sandra's porch socializing with the neighbor ladies. On many occasions, she was known to put her family and friends first before herself. Having lived all her life in the Valley, she enjoyed watching the elk strolling through the neighborhood.

Minnie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Force and very active in all activities. She volunteered when needed and seldom missed a funeral dinner, fish fry or Labor Day celebration.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Cletus and Patsy Jr.; and a sister, Loretta Lanzel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home in Penfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Force with Fr. Mark Mastrian as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Family suggests donations to either Elk Haven Nursing Home or Bennett's Valley Senior Center.

Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary