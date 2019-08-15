|
Myles W. Shippling, 83, of 421 Church Street, St. Marys, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Elk Haven Nursing Home, after a lengthy illness.
He was born May 1,1936, in Johnsonburg, son of the late Adolph and Luise Granitza Shippling. Myles was a lifelong resident of the area and was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School, Class of 1954. He was a former employee of Armstrong Forest Company and was a retired employee of Keystone Powdered Metal Company.
On August 23, 1958, in Johnsonburg, Myles married Judith A. Nelson, who survives. He is also survived by a daughter, Carla Cannon and her husband Michael of St. Marys; two sons, Aaron Shippling and his wife Justine of Elizabethtown and Brian Shippling and his wife Ruthie of Connelly Springs, North Carolina; two grandsons, A. J. and Zachary Shippling; and by a sister, Ethel Kanski and her husband Bernard "Boot" of Johnsonburg.
In addition to his parents, Myles was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Freeburg; and by four brothers, Heiny, Richard, Alfred, and Otto Shippling.
Myles was a member of the Maria Lutheran Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid hunter. Myles enjoyed landscaping and gardening and was a former groundskeeper for A. J. Palumbo.
A funeral service will be held in the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Erik Hart officiating. Full military rites will be accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail. Burial will be in the Maria Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation is at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Sunday, from Noon until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Maria Lutheran Church, PO Box 136, Dagus Mines, PA 15831; the Community Nurses, Inc., 757 Johnsonburg Road, Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857; or to the St. Marys Area Ambulance Service, 773 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2019