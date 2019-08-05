|
Myrtle Elizabeth Overbeck Elmquist, 93, of Louisiana Lane, Johnsonburg died on Monday, August 5, 2019.
Myrtle was born September 4, 1925 in Ridgway, daughter of the late Ethel Mae Bedford and David Franklin Overbeck. On September 7, 1941, she married William Harris "Herk" Elmquist at the Methodist Church in Lakewood, New York, who preceded her in death April 17, 2008.
She was a Protestant by faith, read her bible daily and always enjoyed doing and being with her family. She loved to cook and bake. She attended Rolfe School. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother.
Myrtle is survived by six children: William Elmquist and Sonya; Philip Elmquist and Barbara; Joel Elmquist and Cindy; Dale Elmquist and Linda, all of Johnsonburg; Mark Elmquist and Debbie of St. Marys; and Forrest Elmquist and Bridget of Wilcox; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Myrtle is the last surviving member of her family. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Delores Overbeck of Jamestown, New York, and Clarice Overbeck of New Port Richey, Florida and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Myrtle was preceded in death by her daughter Karen Polaski in 2017; her son-in-law, Charles Polaski; daughter-in-law, Deborah Elmquist; and a great-great grandson; five brothers: David, George, Louis, Russell and Bernard Overbeck; and three sisters: Elsie Denslow, Bessie Burch, and Ethel Pope.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the St. John Lutheran Church of Johnsonburg with Pastor Stephen Fair.
The family will be receiving friends at the church from 10:30 – 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The family suggests memorials to the Penn Highlands Community Nurses-Hospice and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Aug. 6, 2019