Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
Nancy Lee Hunter


1944 - 2019
Nancy Lee Hunter Obituary
Nancy Lee Hunter, 75, of Lewis Road, Weedville, died at home on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after a yearlong illness. 
A daughter of the late Robert and Lida (Claypool) Cousins, she was born on June 5, 1944 in Kittanning. On April 5, 1992 she married Samuel Hunter III who survives at home.
Along with her husband, Nancy is survived by a daughter, Renee (Mohammad Ali) Moradian of Winter Springs, Florida; a step-son, Samuel Hunter IV of West Mifflin; three grandchildren; and a brother, James (Bonita) Cousins of Weedville.
Nancy was raised in the Kittanning area, lived in several towns in Pennsylvania and the past seven years in Weedville.  She was retired from the Insurance Industry.
There will be no visitation.
The family will be receiving friends on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 12 - 1 p.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home with Reverend Missy Smith.
Interment will take place in the Mt Zion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Penn Highlands Community Nurses-Hospice and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Sept. 25, 2019
