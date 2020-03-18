|
Nellie E. McClintick, 82, of 28177 Caledonia Road, Weedville, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois, after a lengthy illness.
She was born December 16, 1937, in Kersey, daughter of the late Irvin S. and Madeline Minnick Wonderly.
Nellie was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Kersey schools. She was a retired Nurses' Aide at Pinecrest Manor.
On June 29, 1962, in Weedville, Nellie married M. Duane "Max" McClintick, who passed away in 1997.
Nellie is survived by a daughter, Pamela Ulrich of Niles, Ohio; two sisters, Loretta McClintick and her husband Gary of Weedville and Virginia Carpin of St. Marys; a brother, James L. Wonderly of Weedville; three sisters-in-law, Betty Wonderly of Kersey, Ruby Wonderly of Kersey, and Rose Wonderly of Williamsport; a brother-in-law, William Woodring of Benezette; and by her loving pet, Sassy.
In addition to her husband and parents, Nellie was preceded in death by four sisters, Evelyn Claypool, Mary L. Bennett, Betty Wonderly, and Margaret Woodring; and by three brothers, Joseph Wonderly, Irvin Wonderly, Jr., and Robert Wonderly.
Nellie was a member of the Weedville Wesleyan Church and the Fox Township Senior Center. She enjoyed taking vacations with her daughter, as well as playing cards, doing puzzles, and crafts.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 19, 2020