Nickolas P. "Nick" Solic
1951 - 2020
Nickolas "Nick" P. Solic, age 69, of 3421 Parkview Ave, Pittsburgh, passed away October 21, 2020, after a five month battle with leukemia.
He was born January 22, 1951, in St. Marys, the son of Nick P. and Helen B. (Sorg) Solic. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Nick P. and Frances (Sirovica) Solic and Sebastian and Margaret (Deth) Sorg.
He is survived by his sons: Andrew N. (Christina) Solic of Pittsburgh and Evan M. Solic of Seattle, Washington; and his newborn granddaughter, Adeline B. Solic, born on October 18, 2020. He is also survived by siblings: Nancy (David) Plows, Glenn (Jane) Solic, Susan (Stephen) Shaffer, and Ann Avery, all of St. Marys, and Patricia (Donald) Shaffer of Johnsonburg; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews; and his long-time companion, Clare Conners. He loved his sons and would have been the best grandfather any little girl could have asked for.
Nick was a 1969 graduate of Elk County Christian (now Catholic) High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He was employed in the environmental engineering field for the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Health Department, and the Pittsburgh Public School System, as well as consulting work in curriculum design and tutoring in the math and science fields, and as Director of Hospitality for the First United Methodist Church.
Nick was instrumental in designating Parkview Avenue as a Historical Preservation Area, and in saving the local Oakland playground. He volunteered with a number of organizations in the Pittsburgh area focused on community service, social justice, and drug rehab.
Private services will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home, 169 Center Street, St. Marys on Monday, October 26, 2020. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
A Memorial Service will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date and time to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, River Walk Corporate Centre, Suite 441, 333 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

Published in The Daily Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Beinhauer - Dormont
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
DT
