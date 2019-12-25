|
|
Noah Christian McMonigal, affectionately known as "Bug", age 8, of 121 Willow Road, St. Marys, earned his angel wings and died peacefully with family surrounding him on December 24, 2019.
He was born on April 27, 2011, in DuBois, son of Christian and Jennifer Belsole McMonigal, who survive.
Noah attended school at home in his therapy room instructed by several dedicated and loving therapists who came to be part of his family. He possessed a beautiful soul filled with a determined spirit, strength, unconditional love, and innocence. During his short time on earth, he touched countless lives and warmed many hearts with his big blue eyes, endless eyelashes, and thick luscious hair. The tireless, loving, and selfless devotion from his nurses was heartwarming and embraced by Noah every day. He enjoyed doing crafts with his teacher, Melinda, and his weekly massage with Becky. Horseback riding, swimming, sitting by the fire, and sunny days lounging on his deck were some of his favorite activities. He also loved going on Ranger rides with his PaPa, Grammie, and his dog Snickers. He looked forward to his daily visits from his PaPa Butch and his trips to the Benedum Center for musicals with his family. His favorite time was spent in his mommy's arms and he really enjoyed "Guy" time with his daddy!
In addition to his parents, Noah is survived by his maternal grandparents, G.T. and Debbie Umbaugh Belsole of St. Marys; his paternal grandfather, Christ McMonigal of Greencastle; his paternal grandmother, Linda Ferruzzi McMonigal of Philipsburg; his maternal great-grandmother, Rose Belsole of St. Marys; maternal great-grandfather, John Umbaugh of St. Marys; and by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Noah was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandfather, Michael Belsole; his maternal great-grandmother, Josephine Umbaugh; paternal great-grandparents, Christ and Donna McMonigal; and paternal great-grandparents, William and Adeline Ferruzzi.
There will be no visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass celebrating Noah's life in the Queen of the World Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating and Father Kurt Belsole, OSB concelebrating. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 451 44th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019