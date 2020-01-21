|
Norbert J. "Jim" Cassady, 67, of St. Marys, died at his home on Monday, January 20, 2020.
He was born in St. Marys, a son of the late Norbert and Grace Shilk Cassady.
He is survived by his two children; Rachel Cassady and Jamie Cassady; both of St. Marys, and by two grandchildren; Gracelan amd Laken. He is also survived by a sister; Jane Ferragine and her husband Dennis of Johnsonburg, and a brother; Calvin Cassady and his wife Theresa of St. Marys.
Jim worked in the powdered metal industry for many years. In his free time, he was an avid sportsman and outdoor enthusiast who will be greatly missed.
Funeral and committal services are being held privately and at the convenience of the family.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 22, 2020