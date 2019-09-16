|
Odo George Valentine, 104, of 619 Washington Street, St. Marys, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Penn Highlands Elk, after a short illness.
He was born December 21, 1914, in St. Marys, son of the late Thomas and Mary Weis Valentine, and was a lifelong resident of St. Marys. Odo was the last of nine siblings to pass away.
Odo was married on September 14, 1942, to his high school sweetheart, Ruth I. (Higgins) Valentine, who preceded him in death on October 25, 1984. They were married for 42 years.
Odo is survived by four daughters, Mary Jo Barnes and her husband Steve of Denver, Colorado, Leah Wolfe and her husband Lawrence of St. Marys, Cynthia Shefcyk and her husband Samuel of St. Marys, and Michelle Smith and her husband Ben of Osceola Mills; a son, Patrick L. Valentine of St. Marys; nine grandchildren; and by 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Odo was preceded in death by two sisters, Lenore Valentine and Corrine Valentine; and by five brothers, Walter, Firmin, Thaddeus, Tron, and Aubert Valentine.
Odo retired from the United States Postal Service in 1977, after 25 years of service.
He was the last of the old time barnstormers and put on airshows all over the country. His last airshow was on June 5, 1976 for the Bicentennial of St. Marys.
Odo was a combat aerobatic instructor in the Army Air Force's 56th Pilot Training Detachment, serving for six years during World War II and the Korean War. He trained American, English, French, and Chinese cadets. In 1944 he was hospitalized for three months recovering from injuries suffered during a training accident. In 1945, Odo became a member of the Air Force's distinguished Caterpillar Club, having survived an emergency parachute jump from a disabled aircraft. He held both private flight instructor and commercial pilot certifications.
Perhaps the most notable flying excursion was his 1939 stunt when he flew his bi-plane sideways under a portion of the Kinzua Viaduct Bridge while traveling 110 miles per hour. Odo was 25 at the time.
In 2011, Odo was a Guest of Honor at the ribbon cutting for the bridge's Sky Walk. His story is currently featured at the Kinzua Bridge Visitor's Center.
Odo also had the honor of being the Grand Marshal for the 175th Anniversary parade for the City of St. Marys. Up until his death, Odo continued to visit the St. Marys Airport, spending time with his flying buddies and remembering friends that had passed on.
Funeral and committal services for Odo George Valentine will be private and held at the convenience of the family with full military rites accorded by the St. Marys Servicemen's Burial Detail.
There will be no visitation.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
