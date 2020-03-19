Home

Ora F. Dippold


1925 - 2020
Ora F. Dippold Obituary
Ora F. Dippold, 94, a resident of Elk Haven Nursing Home and formerly of Washington Street, St. Marys, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Elk Haven.
She was born June 8, 1925, in St. Marys, daughter of the late Charles and Mary Kreckel Fox.
Ora was a graduate of St. Marys High School and attended Seton Hill University in Greensburg. She lived in Murrysville for 16 years before returning to St. Marys in 1973 and was a former employee of the Stackpole Carbon Company. Ora was a member of the Sacred Heart Church and she enjoyed spending time with her family.
On November 24, 1949, in the St. Mary's Church, Ora married Robert J. Dippold, who preceded her in death on December 5, 2001.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Kate Scheib and her husband Richard of Boalsburg; two grandchildren, Lindsay Vuong (Peter) and Eric Scheib (Rachael); three great-grandchildren, Lucas, Sophie, and Brett; a sister-in-law, Nora Fox of St. Marys; and by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ora was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Conrad and Laura Straub; and by a brother, Charles Fox. She was the last member of her immediate family.
There will be no visitation.
A Memorial Mass will be held in the Sacred Heart Church at a later date to be announced. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Elk Haven Nursing Home, 785 Johnsonburg Road, St. Marys, PA 15857.
The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2020
