Palma (Pam) M. Golden, 94, of 502 Willard Street, Ridgway, died March 3, 2019 after a brief illness.

She was born in Kane on August 30, 1924, the daughter of Norman and Gladys (Henry) Williamson. She was a graduate of Kane Area High School, and a lifelong resident of the area, moving to Ridgway from Kane in 1967.

She married William V. Golden, also of Kane, on Dec. 13, 1946 in Warren. He died May 16, 1990.

She is survived by five children: Michael W. Golden (Angie), Munds Park of Arizona; Susan L. DeLullo of Ridgway; Nancy K. Huggler of St. Marys; Jill L. Golden of Clearfield; and William V. Golden Jr. (Gina) of Raleigh, North Carolina; a son-in-law, Charles Lewis of Ridgway; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Paula A. Lewis, in 2015; a son-in-law, Donald E. Huggler, in 2018; a grandson, John A. DeLullo, in 1985; and two brothers, William and Robert Williamson.

She was the last member of her immediate family.

While she was active on committees and at school events during her younger years, her greatest role was mom to her six children and, later, as grandmother and great grandmother.

An avid reader, she filled her home with books, newspapers, coloring books and crayons, and loved to share the living room floor with the grandkids and great grandkids playing board games and race cars.

Her homemade, decorated sugar cookies were legendary – her last batch of angels, candy canes, trees and snowmen baked this past Christmas. A fabulous cook, she still clipped and tried new recipes often.

She loved to garden, and would gift her gorgeous African violets.

She had a wicked sense of humor, always willing to laugh at herself, was fond of writing letters to friends and family, and was the epitome of family traditions and a happy home. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Ridgway.

Her 90th birthday cake read, "Best mom in the universe," and anyone who was lucky enough to be caught up in her orbit was lucky enough.

A private family service is planned.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Ridgway.

Memorials may be made to the Ridgway Public Library, 329 Center Street, Ridgway, PA 15853; the Ridgway YMCA Daycare, 34 N. Broad Street, Ridgway; or to a charity of donor's choice.

The Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home in St. Marys is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com. Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2019