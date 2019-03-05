Home

Pamela K. Lecker


Pamela K. Lecker Obituary
Pamela K. Lecker, 68, of 1111 Windfall Road, St. Marys, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home.
She was born in St. Marys on June 4, 1950, a daughter of the late Herbert and Helen Parana Wickett.
Pam was a lifelong resident of the area and was Catholic by faith.  She worked at Osram Sylvania for more than 30 years. Her grandchildren were the light and love of her life, and she greatly enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed time spent at her home and with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Andres and her husband, Joseph, of Treasure Lake; and by three grandchildren, Mason, MaKenna, and Madyson Andres. She is also survived by three sisters, Beverly (Gerald) Ferragine of Johnsonburg, Diane Wickett of St. Marys and Laurie (Russ) Hanes of St. Marys; and by a sister-in-law, Patty Wickett of St. Marys; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by a brother, Wayne Wickett, in 2013.
A Memorial Service for Pamela K. Lecker will be held on Friday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at Lynch-Green Funeral Home with Fr. Michael Gabler, officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Press on Mar. 6, 2019
