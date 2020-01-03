|
Patricia A. Krise, 80, a resident of Lakeview Nursing Home in Smethport and formerly of St. Marys, died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Lakeview Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.
She was born on March 16, 1939, in St. Marys, a daughter of the late George and Dora Glatt Distler.
She was married to John Krise, and he preceded her in death.
Patty lived most of her life in St. Marys and worked at the St. Marys Moose Lodge for more than 20 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Meyer of Smethport, and Mary Tucker of Johnsonburg; as well as by several grandchildren, including David Krise, Josh Krise, Lorraine Krise, and Brandon Meyer.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by children Linda, Gloria, and John. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Young.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Krise will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church, Church Street, St. Marys, PA 15857 with Rev. Peter Augustine Pierjok, OSB, officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Interment will follow in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to .
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Press on Jan. 4, 2020