Patricia A. McLaughlin
Patricia A. McLaughlin, 70, of 538 Chestnut Street, St. Marys, passed away from lung cancer on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Pinecrest Manor.
She was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Krizmanich) Dollinger and the sister to the late Michael Dollinger.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Jason M. Dozor of St. Marys and Jude F. Dozor (Christine) of Ladera Ranch, California, and by her beloved grandson Nathan Dozor.
Patty was a lifelong resident of St. Marys and in 1997 she married Daniel Sean McLaughlin who preceded her in death. She was employed by Kersey Tool and Die for many years as office manager and at The Daily Press as a clerk. She was past president of Business and Professional Women (BPW).
Patty took pride and joy in gardening and working around the house. She especially loved to travel around the United States with her California son and family. She visited various European countries and loved every minute.
She was a very warm, caring person who loved her family and loved to laugh.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Queen of the World Church on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., with the Rev. Jeffery Noble, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 5-8 p.m.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lynch-radkowski.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Queen of the World Church
Funeral services provided by
Lynch-Radkowski Funeral Home
169 Center Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
(814) 781-1410
