Patricia "Patty" Golebieski
1934 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Golebieski, 86, of 407 Legion Avenue, Johnsonburg, died early Monday morning, August 10, 2020 at Elk Haven Nursing Home following a short illness.
She was born on March 16, 1934 in Johnsonburg, a daughter of the late Bronislaw and Anna Simchick Golebieski.
Patty resided most of her life in Johnsonburg, returning in 1981 having lived in Raleigh, NC for 5 years. She was a 1953 graduate of Johnsonburg High School and attended the Ora Jean Beauty Academy in Erie, PA. She was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg Senior Center and Central Hose Co. She loved the casino and playing Bingo and especially loved family gatherings and spending time with her many nieces and nephews.
Patty retired form Camco in St. Marys after 10 years of service in 2010. She had also worked as a Home Companion for Dickinson Mental Health for several years, Stackpole Carbon Co. in Raleigh for 5 years and at Long View Garden Beauty Shop in Raleigh for 5 years, the Rich and Grace Beauty Shop in Johnsonburg for 5 years, and for Stackpole Carbon Co. in St. Marys for 19 years.
She is survived by a sister, Valerie "Val", Mrs. Norman "Deb" Haight of Johnsonburg, a sister-in-law Roseanne Golbieski of Johnsonburg and brothers-in-law David Gigliotti of Johnsonburg and Joseph Bevacqua of Duncansville, PA and her lifelong friend Julianne Costanzo of Johnsonburg. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by siblings William "Bill" Golebieski, John Golebieski, Helen "Marge" Szczotka, Rita Niedzwecki, Jean Montgomery, Lois Bevacqua, Linda Gigliotti and Clara and Regina Golebieski in infancy.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia Golebieski will be conducted at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Saturday August 15, 2020 at 10 AM with Fr. David J. Wilson, Pastor as celebrant. Anyone attending is strongly encouraged to please wear a mask and social distancing will be in place. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg. If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Johnsonburg Community Center or the Johnsonburg Community Trust. Both can be sent to 600 Market Street, Johnsonburg, PA 15845.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
